english
2800156
https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/badhir-news-nepal-suffers-from-heavy-rains-and-floods-2800156.html
Badhir News: Nepal suffers from heavy rains and floods
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Sep 29, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Badhir News: Heavy rains and floods in Nepal have badly affected life. Due to continuous rains, the water level of the rivers has increased, causing floods in many areas.
