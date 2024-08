videoDetails

Badhir News: Now 3 Drown In Flooded Basement At Jaipur House

Sonam | Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 05:50 PM IST

Badhir News: An accident like the one in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi happened in Vishwakarma area of ​​Jaipur. Rainwater filled the basement of a house in Vishwakarma area. 3 people died in this accident. Meanwhile, due to continuous rain, water filled in SMS hospital of Jaipur. Due to which there is a problem in treating patients.