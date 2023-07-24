trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639926
Badhir News: Opposition created ruckus in both the Houses on the Manipur incident

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.
“You are challenging the Chair…” VP Jagdeep Dhankhar gets into verbal spat with TMC MP Derek O’Brien
play icon2:43
“You are challenging the Chair…” VP Jagdeep Dhankhar gets into verbal spat with TMC MP Derek O’Brien
Anju Pakistan News: Exclusive Interview of Anju!
play icon10:51
Anju Pakistan News: Exclusive Interview of Anju!
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Rapido Driver 'Masturbated' Mid-Way While Driving, Arrested
play icon1:48
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Rapido Driver 'Masturbated' Mid-Way While Driving, Arrested
Supreme Court instructs the Muslim side to approach the HC
play icon8:6
Supreme Court instructs the Muslim side to approach the HC
Government ready to discuss sensitive Manipur issue: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
play icon1:4
Government ready to discuss sensitive Manipur issue: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
