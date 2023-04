videoDetails

Badhir News: Procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi's 'Jahangirpuri'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:06 AM IST

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the police is monitoring everything. In Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the police has given permission for the Shobha Yatra. Meanwhile, the police have locked the 'C' block of Jahangirpuri so that the atmosphere does not deteriorate.