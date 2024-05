videoDetails

Badhir News: Swati Maliwal makes allegation on AAP

Sonam | Updated: May 22, 2024, 06:04 PM IST

There is an uproar in Delhi politics regarding Swati Maliwal. Now Swati Maliwal has made a big claim in this matter. Maliwal wrote in the post that Aam Aadmi Party leaders are under pressure to talk dirty against him. Watch news for the deaf.