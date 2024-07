videoDetails

Badhir News: Two more people arrested in Hathras stampede incident

| Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 05:38 PM IST

Badhir News: In the case of stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where 123 people died, the police have arrested two more sevadars from Hathras. In this way, 11 people have been arrested in the entire case. The names of the two people are Durvesh and Dalveer Pal. Both of them are residents of Mainpuri. So far, a total of 11 people have been arrested.