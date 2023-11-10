trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686523
Badhir News: Why was the decision to implement Odd Even in Delhi postponed?

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
BADHIR News: The decision to implement Odd Even in Delhi has been postponed, after the rains in Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Government has postponed the decision to implement Odd Even in Delhi. Odd Even in Delhi in the hearing held today on pollution. The Supreme Court had left the decision of implementation to the Delhi government.
