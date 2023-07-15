trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635762
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badrinath National Highway closed due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Uttarakhand Landslide 2023: Due to monsoon 2023, difficulties are seen increasing from the plains to the mountains. Landslides are happening on the mountains due to continuous heavy rains. A similar incident has come to light from Chamoli in Uttarakhand. Badrinath Highway has been closed due to landslide.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrow escape, boat wobbled in flood water
play icon2:6
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrow escape, boat wobbled in flood water
Atishi Marlena raises questions on Haryana government over release of Dam water in Delhi
play icon10:11
Atishi Marlena raises questions on Haryana government over release of Dam water in Delhi
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
play icon10:22
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?
play icon5:34
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?
Delhi drowns in flood water
play icon10:44
Delhi drowns in flood water
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrow escape, boat wobbled in flood water
play icon2:6
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrow escape, boat wobbled in flood water
Atishi Marlena raises questions on Haryana government over release of Dam water in Delhi
play icon10:11
Atishi Marlena raises questions on Haryana government over release of Dam water in Delhi
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
play icon10:22
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?
play icon5:34
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?
Delhi drowns in flood water
play icon10:44
Delhi drowns in flood water
Uttarakhand landslide,uttarakhand landslide today,uttarakhand landslide 2023,uttarakhand landslide news,uttarakhand chamoli,uttarakhand chamoli news,uttarakhand chamoli news live today,chamoli landslide 2023,chamoli landslide today,chamoli landslide news,landslide video,landslide in chamoli today,landslide in chamoli,badrinath highway closed,Badrinath National Highway,badrinath national highway closed,Monsoon,heavy rain,heavy rain in uttarakhand,Zee News,