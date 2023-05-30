NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bageshwar Baba angry on Sakshi Murder

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
In the case of the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has given a statement. He said, seeing this, the blood boils. I am the one who kills, not the one who saves.

All Videos

Malaika Arora Wore A Short Shirt Dress In A Recent Outing
1:10
Malaika Arora Wore A Short Shirt Dress In A Recent Outing
Urfi Javed Dons A Colourful Teddy Bear Made Of Little Teddy Bears
2:15
Urfi Javed Dons A Colourful Teddy Bear Made Of Little Teddy Bears
Gauri Khan Exudes Body Lady Vibes As She Keeps Her Airport Look Chic And Modern
1:15
Gauri Khan Exudes Body Lady Vibes As She Keeps Her Airport Look Chic And Modern
Medals are not only of wrestlers, but of the whole country - Sports Ministry
1:11
Medals are not only of wrestlers, but of the whole country - Sports Ministry
Congress delegation submits memorandum to President on violence in Manipur
2:52
Congress delegation submits memorandum to President on violence in Manipur

Trending Videos

1:10
Malaika Arora Wore A Short Shirt Dress In A Recent Outing
2:15
Urfi Javed Dons A Colourful Teddy Bear Made Of Little Teddy Bears
1:15
Gauri Khan Exudes Body Lady Vibes As She Keeps Her Airport Look Chic And Modern
1:11
Medals are not only of wrestlers, but of the whole country - Sports Ministry
2:52
Congress delegation submits memorandum to President on violence in Manipur
sakshi murder case,dhirendra shastri on sakshi murder case,dhirendra krishna shastri news,dhirendra shastri on sakshi murder,dhirendra shastri on delhi murder case,Delhi murder case,dhirendra shastri,delhi sakshi murder case,pandit dhirendra shastri,dhirendra krishna shastri,sakshi murder case update,bageshwar dham on sakshi,bageshwar dham sarkar,bageshwar baba on sakshi murder video,Zee News,bageshwar baba,bageshwar dham news,sahil sakshi case video,