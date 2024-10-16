videoDetails

Bahraich Ramgopal Murder: More Than Just a Killing?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 08:20 PM IST

Shocking details have emerged in the Bahraich violence and the brutal murder of Ram Gopal. Post-mortem reports reveal a level of barbarity that has shaken the nation, raising serious questions about the cruelty involved. The prime accused, Abdul Hamid, has fled, and police efforts are underway to capture him. The incident has sparked outrage, and people demand strict action. Why is it that these jihadis seem unafraid of consequences?