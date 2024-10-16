Advertisement
Bahraich Ramgopal Murder: More Than Just a Killing?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Shocking details have emerged in the Bahraich violence and the brutal murder of Ram Gopal. Post-mortem reports reveal a level of barbarity that has shaken the nation, raising serious questions about the cruelty involved. The prime accused, Abdul Hamid, has fled, and police efforts are underway to capture him. The incident has sparked outrage, and people demand strict action. Why is it that these jihadis seem unafraid of consequences?

Taal Thok Ke: Post mortem report of Ram Gopal arrived, more than 30 pellets were embedded in his body
Taal Thok Ke: Post mortem report of Ram Gopal arrived, more than 30 pellets were embedded in his body
Should Recognise Territorial Integrity - S Jaishankar In Pakistan
Should Recognise Territorial Integrity - S Jaishankar In Pakistan
German Ambassador Viral Video: German ambassador ties 'nimbu-mirchi', smashes coconut to mark new electric car in Delhi
German Ambassador Viral Video: German ambassador ties 'nimbu-mirchi', smashes coconut to mark new electric car in Delhi
Is adding urine to flour a mental illness?
Is adding urine to flour a mental illness?
Thook Jihad Controversy: Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad Controversy
Thook Jihad Controversy: Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad Controversy

