Bajrang Punia Breaking: I have retired from wrestling, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Bajrang Punia Breaking: On the suspension of WFI, wrestler Bajrang Punia said that I will not take back Padmashree. I will think about Padmashree after getting justice. For me there is nothing more than respect for sisters and daughters, we should get justice first.Former President of the Indian Wrestling Association, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said after the action of the Sports Ministry that I have retired from wrestling, now whatever I have to talk to the government or go to the court, I have nothing to do with it.

