Bajrang Punia Breaking: I will not take back Padmashree, says Bajrang Punia

|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Bajrang Punia Breaking: On the suspension of WFI, wrestler Bajrang Punia said that I will not take back Padmashree. I will think about Padmashree after getting justice. For me there is nothing more than respect for sisters and daughters, we should get justice first.

