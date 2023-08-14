trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649092
Balochistan Terms Pakistan Independence Day As 'Black Day' While August 15 As 'Great Day'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Pakistan celebrates its 77th Independence Day on August 14. While the youth in PoK have called for August 14 to be observed as a "black day". This is to express their discontent over the atrocities committed by the incumbent government. The Baluch people even called August 15 the "Great Day".

