Bandh organized to serve justice to Neha Hiremath

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Muslim organizations in Hubli, Karnataka have called for a 'bandh' (strike) on Monday, condemning the murder of college student Neha Hiremath. Ismail Tamatgar, president of Anjuman-e-Islam, present in Dharwad, said that all businessmen of the Muslim community will observe a bandh from 10 am to 3 pm to express condolences to the departed soul and protest against this cruel incident

