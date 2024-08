videoDetails

Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

Amid the Bangladesh violence, the CCS meeting is going on at PM Modi's residence in India. The situation in Bangladesh is being discussed in this meeting. Earlier, India's Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that infiltration will not be allowed in India.