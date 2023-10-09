trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673145
BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, Largest Hindu Temple Outside India Opens In US | 191-Feet Tall

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Following a nine-day ceremony that started on September 30, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, the biggest Hindu temple outside of India, was opened in New Jersey, the United States, in the presence of Mahant Swami Maharaj. Over 185 acres, Swaminarayan Akshardham is situated.
TTK: India stands in solidarity with Israel!
TTK: India stands in solidarity with Israel!
Congress-ruled states to conduct caste census, says Rahul Gandhi after CWC meeting
Congress-ruled states to conduct caste census, says Rahul Gandhi after CWC meeting
World Cup 2023: 'Test Cricket' This Is What Virat Kohli Told KL Rahul Against Australia
World Cup 2023: 'Test Cricket' This Is What Virat Kohli Told KL Rahul Against Australia
More than 1200 deaths so far in Israeli war
More than 1200 deaths so far in Israeli war
Israel Hamas War: The attack happened during LIVE reporting
 Israel Hamas War: The attack happened during LIVE reporting

