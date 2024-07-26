videoDetails

Bareilly News: DM raids RTO office

| Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

DM Raids ARTO Office: The RTO office of Fatehpur in UP was an office where the brokers held sway and the common man was troubled. There were allegations of collusion between the officers. The common man was pushed around and the brokers happily pocketed the money. But when the DM suddenly raided this place, there was a stir. There were a large number of brokers' shops outside the RTO office. On the arrival of the DM, the shopkeepers fled and the DM reprimanded the ARTO.