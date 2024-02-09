trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719762
Bareilly Violence: Shyamganj Market in Turmoil as Agitators Throw Stones, Multiple Injuries Reported After Haldwani Incident

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
Following the recent violence in Haldwani, turmoil unfolds in Bareilly's Shyamganj Market as agitators engage in the aggressive act of throwing stones. The unsettling scene includes slogans being shouted amid the chaos, resulting in multiple injuries. Authorities are actively addressing the situation to restore order and ensure the safety of the affected area.

