BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla's makes big statement on Pakistan Yatra

|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Pakistan Yatra 2023: BCCI Vice President's big statement regarding Pakistan trip has come out. BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla said, 'Travel is being done only for cricket'.
