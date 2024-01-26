trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714407
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Beating Retreat Ceremony Enchants at Attari-Wagah Border, Amritsar On Republic Day 2024

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Follow Us
The beautiful Beating Retreat Ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar, marking the end of Republic Day 2024 celebrations with rhythmic sounds and patriotic melodies create a captivating spectacle, marking the culmination of Republic Day 2024 celebrations.

All Videos

Bihar LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha Interacts with CM Nitish Kumar at Raj Bhavan Event
Play Icon0:41
Bihar LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha Interacts with CM Nitish Kumar at Raj Bhavan Event
Bihar Governor and CM Nitish Kumar Attend 'At Home' Reception in Raj Bhavan, Patna
Play Icon0:31
Bihar Governor and CM Nitish Kumar Attend 'At Home' Reception in Raj Bhavan, Patna
Sushil Modi has made a huge statement over Nitish Kumar's decision
Play Icon12:16
Sushil Modi has made a huge statement over Nitish Kumar's decision
What will happen to Congress after Bihar, Bengal and Punjab
Play Icon15:22
What will happen to Congress after Bihar, Bengal and Punjab
75th Republic Day Celebrations in Minus Temperature at Polo Ground, Leh, Ladakh
Play Icon1:8
75th Republic Day Celebrations in Minus Temperature at Polo Ground, Leh, Ladakh

Trending Videos

Bihar LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha Interacts with CM Nitish Kumar at Raj Bhavan Event
play icon0:41
Bihar LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha Interacts with CM Nitish Kumar at Raj Bhavan Event
Bihar Governor and CM Nitish Kumar Attend 'At Home' Reception in Raj Bhavan, Patna
play icon0:31
Bihar Governor and CM Nitish Kumar Attend 'At Home' Reception in Raj Bhavan, Patna
Sushil Modi has made a huge statement over Nitish Kumar's decision
play icon12:16
Sushil Modi has made a huge statement over Nitish Kumar's decision
What will happen to Congress after Bihar, Bengal and Punjab
play icon15:22
What will happen to Congress after Bihar, Bengal and Punjab
75th Republic Day Celebrations in Minus Temperature at Polo Ground, Leh, Ladakh
play icon1:8
75th Republic Day Celebrations in Minus Temperature at Polo Ground, Leh, Ladakh