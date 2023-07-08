NewsVideos
Bengal Breaking: 7 people died in violence so far, ballot box set on fire at many places

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Bengal Breaking: In the ongoing violence in West Bengal, 7 people have died so far, there are reports of firing and bombings from different places, there have also been reports of ballot boxes being set on fire in many places.

