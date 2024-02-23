trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724052
Bengal ED Raid update: Who are those two businessmen whose places were raided?

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
ED raids continue at two places in Kolkata in the Sandeshkhali violence case. It is suspected that Shahjahan Sheikh has carried out a land scam through several businessmen. Let us tell you that the politics of the entire country along with Bengal is heated regarding the Shahjahan case. Let us tell you that when the ED team had reached Shahjahan Sheikh's house to raid, hundreds of people attacked the ED team.

