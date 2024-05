videoDetails

Bengal Violence News: West Bengal BJP Candidate Pranat Tudu Attacked in Jhargram

Sonam | Updated: May 25, 2024, 05:46 PM IST

Big news is coming out from Jhargram, West Bengal. BJP candidate has been attacked here. Let us tell you that the people of Monglapota village of Garbeta area have pelted stones to express their protest. Along with the opposition, many doctors have also been injured in the attacks.