NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bengal: Violence over nomination for panchayat elections in Murshidabad

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
West Bengal: Clashes broke out between CPM and TMC workers over Panchayat elections in Murshidabad. There is an atmosphere of tension in the entire area. Police also lathicharged at many places

All Videos

Bihar's BJP President's controversial comment, said - Rahul Gandhi's beard like Laden's
1:3
Bihar's BJP President's controversial comment, said - Rahul Gandhi's beard like Laden's
Sharad Pawar Announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP Working Presidents
1:17
Sharad Pawar Announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP Working Presidents
Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents
7:31
Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
3:13
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!
5:30
Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!

Trending Videos

1:3
Bihar's BJP President's controversial comment, said - Rahul Gandhi's beard like Laden's
1:17
Sharad Pawar Announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP Working Presidents
7:31
Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents
3:13
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
5:30
Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!
Murshidabad,West Bengal news,panchayat election in west bengal,panchayat election benga,West Bengal Violence,West Bengal,violence in West Bengal,Bengal violence,ram navami violence in bengal,Ram Navami violence,Violence in Bengal,west bengal violence news,west bengal communal violence,violence,communal clash in west bengal,west bengal clash,ram navami communal violence,violence in howrah,