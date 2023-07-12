trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634342
Bengaluru: Aircraft makes emergency landing at HAL airport after technical glitch with nose landing gear

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
A Fly By Wire Premier 1A aircraft made an emergency landing at HAL Airport, Bangalore after a technical glitch with its nose landing gear. No passengers were on board.
