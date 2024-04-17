Advertisement
Bengaluru Couple's Scooter Ride Video With Child Standing On Footrest Sparks Outrage

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 03:31 PM IST
A Viral video showing a Bengaluru couple riding a scooter with their child standing on the footrest has sparked outrage among viewers. The reckless act has drawn widespread criticism for endangering the safety of the child. As the video circulates on social media, concerned citizens are calling for action to prevent such irresponsible behavior on the roads.

