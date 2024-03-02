trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726758
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Update: Why Bengaluru being targeted?

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Updates: Now the team of Central Investigation Agency NIA has also started investigating the Rameshwaram Cafe Blast case of Bengaluru. NSG is also investigating. About 10 people were injured in the blast that took place in a cafe in Bengaluru. Police have registered a case under UAPA after the blast incident. At present the question being raised is why was Bengaluru targeted and what are the side effects of this blast?

