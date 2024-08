videoDetails

Bhagwant Mann honors Olympic players and medal winners of Punjab

Sonam | Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 03:50 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today felicitated Olympic players and medal winners from Punjab. Players from Punjab who were part of the Indian hockey team that won bronze medal in Paris Olympics were given a reward of Rs 1 crore each. Players from Punjab who were part of the Indian Olympic team were felicitated with Rs 15 lakh each.