Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bhagwant Mann to meet Kejriwal's family

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
ED has arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. After Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee regarding the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, now Bhagwant Mann is going to meet Kejriwal's family.

All Videos

Bhagwat Mann reaches Arvind Kejriwal's house
Play Icon05:43
Bhagwat Mann reaches Arvind Kejriwal's house
ED makes huge claim over Goa Election
Play Icon02:08
ED makes huge claim over Goa Election
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bhutan King At Tashichho Dzong Palace In Thimphu
Play Icon01:31
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bhutan King At Tashichho Dzong Palace In Thimphu
ED presented CM Kejriwal in court
Play Icon01:01
ED presented CM Kejriwal in court
AAP's protest against the arrest of CM Kejriwal
Play Icon13:13
AAP's protest against the arrest of CM Kejriwal

Trending Videos

Bhagwat Mann reaches Arvind Kejriwal's house
play icon5:43
Bhagwat Mann reaches Arvind Kejriwal's house
ED makes huge claim over Goa Election
play icon2:8
ED makes huge claim over Goa Election
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bhutan King At Tashichho Dzong Palace In Thimphu
play icon1:31
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bhutan King At Tashichho Dzong Palace In Thimphu
ED presented CM Kejriwal in court
play icon1:1
ED presented CM Kejriwal in court
AAP's protest against the arrest of CM Kejriwal
play icon13:13
AAP's protest against the arrest of CM Kejriwal