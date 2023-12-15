trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699127
Bhajan Lal Sharma to take Oath as Rajasthan's New CM today

Dec 15, 2023
Today is the swearing-in ceremony for the post of CM and Deputy CM in Rajasthan. Where on one hand, Bhajanlal Sharma of Bharatiya Janata Party will take oath as new CM of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari will take oath as Deputy CM, on the other.

