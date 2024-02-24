trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724432
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Priyanka Gandhi may join Rahul's Nyay Yatra

Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi's Nyaya Yatra has reached Moradabad in UP. Meanwhile, an update has come regarding Priyanka Gandhi. It is being claimed that Priyanka will participate in the yatra for the first time from Moradabad.

