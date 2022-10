Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Narayanpet in Telangana

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 05:50 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed the 50th day of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Makhtal in Narayanpet district of Telangana on October 27. The Yatra began after a 3-day break for Diwali. The Yatra set to cover a distance of nearly 3,500 Km in 150 days.