Bhole Baba's Security Personnel and Sevdar Responsible For Stampede - SDM Report

| Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 01:28 PM IST

The reasons behind the death of 121 people in the stampede at Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba's satsang ceremony in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh have started to unfold. The SDM report has come out after CM Yogi Adityanath's order to submit the investigation report within 24 hours. In this, Baba's unbridled commandos have been held mainly responsible for the incident.