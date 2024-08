videoDetails

Bhopal Doctor dies as Hight Tension Wire comes in contact with Clinic

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Bhopal Doctor Dies due to Current: A tragic accident has occurred in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. A doctor has died after coming in contact with a high tension wire at the clinic. This accident occurred due to waterlogging outside the clinic due to heavy rains.