BHOPAL Fire Breaking: A massive fire broke out in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal.

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
A massive fire broke out in the Mantralaya Vallabh Bhawan State Secretariat in Bhopal. Fire engines were immediately sent to the spot. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on. The fire is on the fifth floor of the building. A large number of people are trapped in the fire.

