NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bhopal Fire Breaking: Efforts continue to extinguish the fire in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us
A massive fire broke out in the Mantralaya Vallabh Bhawan State Secretariat in Bhopal. Fire engines were immediately sent to the spot. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on. The fire is on the fifth floor of the building. A large number of people are trapped in the fire.

All Videos

Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
Play Icon02:55
Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
Loksabha Election Date update: Election dates announced on March 15!
Play Icon09:14
Loksabha Election Date update: Election dates announced on March 15!
BHOPAL Fire Breaking: A massive fire broke out in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal.
Play Icon05:49
BHOPAL Fire Breaking: A massive fire broke out in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal.
NDA Seat Breaking: Agreement reached on giving 5 seats to Chirag Paswan in NDA in Bihar
Play Icon09:27
NDA Seat Breaking: Agreement reached on giving 5 seats to Chirag Paswan in NDA in Bihar
DANAPUR ED BREAKING: ED raids the house of Lalu Yadav's close friend
Play Icon01:41
DANAPUR ED BREAKING: ED raids the house of Lalu Yadav's close friend

Trending Videos

Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
play icon2:55
Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
Loksabha Election Date update: Election dates announced on March 15!
play icon9:14
Loksabha Election Date update: Election dates announced on March 15!
BHOPAL Fire Breaking: A massive fire broke out in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal.
play icon5:49
BHOPAL Fire Breaking: A massive fire broke out in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal.
NDA Seat Breaking: Agreement reached on giving 5 seats to Chirag Paswan in NDA in Bihar
play icon9:27
NDA Seat Breaking: Agreement reached on giving 5 seats to Chirag Paswan in NDA in Bihar
DANAPUR ED BREAKING: ED raids the house of Lalu Yadav's close friend
play icon1:41
DANAPUR ED BREAKING: ED raids the house of Lalu Yadav's close friend