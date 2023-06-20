NewsVideos
Bhopal Police takes strict action against Conversion, imposes NSA

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Bhopal Conversion: The game of conversion is also visible from UP to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Taking strict action regarding this, the Bhopal police has imposed NSA on the accused of conversion. So far 3 accused have been arrested in this case and 3 are absconding.

