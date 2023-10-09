trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672851
Biden Offers Support To Netanyahu, Says ‘US Will Always Have Israel’s Back’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
US President Joe Biden announced additional equipment and resources to the Israel Defense Forces. Biden also condemned aggressive attacks by Hamas terrorist on Israel. He pledged to ensure the citizens have all the means that they require to defend themselves. He directed his national security team to stay in touch about the situation.
