trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697272
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big accident, 8 people burnt to death

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
A horrific road accident was witnessed in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. According to the news, the uncontrolled car collided with the divider after which a massive fire broke out in the car. Eight people have died in this accident
Follow Us

All Videos

Top 100 News: Gogamedi Murder Case Update | 10-12-2023
Play Icon10:53
Top 100 News: Gogamedi Murder Case Update | 10-12-2023
Those who killed Gogamedi were caught
Play Icon7:42
Those who killed Gogamedi were caught
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:40
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Know the importance of Ravi Pradosh from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:46
Know the importance of Ravi Pradosh from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon1:28
"PM Modi Immediately Released ₹1,000 Cr" Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Cyclone Michaung

Trending Videos

Top 100 News: Gogamedi Murder Case Update | 10-12-2023
play icon10:53
Top 100 News: Gogamedi Murder Case Update | 10-12-2023
Those who killed Gogamedi were caught
play icon7:42
Those who killed Gogamedi were caught
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:40
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Know the importance of Ravi Pradosh from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:46
Know the importance of Ravi Pradosh from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon1:28
"PM Modi Immediately Released ₹1,000 Cr" Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Cyclone Michaung
bareilly road accident,bareilly accident,Accident in Bareilly,road accident in bareilly,Road accident,Bareilly News,road accident bareilly news,Bareilly,bareilly bus accident,accident in bareilly highway,bareilly truck road accident,accident,Car accident,bareilly nh-24 accident,bareilly road accident today,bareilly bus accident:,bareilly road accident news today,UP road accident,bareilly accident news,bareilly accident today,Road accidents,