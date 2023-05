videoDetails

Big action after gang war in Tihar, QRT deployed outside high security ward

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

Cases of gang war are continuously coming to the fore in Delhi's high security Tihar Jail. Two gangsters have been murdered in the jail in the last 19 days. The DG of Tihar Jail has now taken a big action in this matter.