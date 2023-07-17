trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636522
Big action on Pakistani terrorist's aid in Kashmir University

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Action has been taken against the helpers of Pakistani terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Three people including the PRO of Kashmir University, a constable have been sacked. There is also an allegation of working for ISI.
