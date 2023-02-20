videoDetails

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 09:15 PM IST

Big Blow to bike taxis operators in Delhi, transport department bans commercial bike taxis In a big blow to bike taxi operators in Delhi, the transport department has banned commercial bike taxi services against plying on the roads of Delhi Carrying passengers on hire or reward basis will be considered a violation of the law. Violation of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, would make aggregators liable for a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The first offence could lead to a fine of Rs 5,000 while a second offence could incur a Rs 10,000 fine