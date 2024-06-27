videoDetails

BJP spokesperson Shivam Tyagi attacks Congress

| Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 02:04 PM IST

To The Point: With the beginning of the new Parliament, the issue of Sengol became hot once again. Samajwadi Party MP from Mohanlalganj, RK Chaudhary, demanded the removal of Sengol at the beginning of the Parliament session. After the inauguration of the new Parliament, PM Modi installed the Sengol in the Parliament House. It was claimed that this Sengol was handed over to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru by the British at the time of transfer of power on 14 August 1947.