videoDetails

CM Yogi takes strict action against domineering lawyers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Lucknow Police has recommended to the Bar Council to cancel the registration of 112 lawyers. These lawyers were accused of being involved in land grabbing, assault and other criminal cases. Since January, complaints have been received against 149 lawyers, of which 92 were for illegal possession and 57 for intimidation and assault. After investigation, 30 such cases were found in which many crimes including illegal possession have been committed in the guise of a lawyer, in which a case has also been registered.