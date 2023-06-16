NewsVideos
Big Breaking News: Cyclone 'Biparjoy' has hit Gujarat, the situation is very serious

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Biparjoy storm has now hit Gujarat. Wind is blowing at a speed of 140 km per hour in Bhuj, Gujarat. The landfall is expected to last till midnight.

Gujarat Breaking: Biparjoy's landfall...the atmosphere is dangerous in Gujarat
Gujarat Breaking: Biparjoy's landfall...the atmosphere is dangerous in Gujarat
DNA : On The Spot coverage of Biparjoy storm
DNA : On The Spot coverage of Biparjoy storm
DNA: Strong winds and heavy rains, havoc in Gujarat
DNA: Strong winds and heavy rains, havoc in Gujarat
DNA: When the partition plan of India was accepted in 1947
DNA: When the partition plan of India was accepted in 1947
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cyclone devastation in Gujarat! high wind speed
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cyclone devastation in Gujarat! high wind speed

