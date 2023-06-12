NewsVideos
Big conspiracy foiled in Handwara of Jammu-Kashmir, security forces seized IED

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Jammu Kashmir IED Recovered: A major success of the security forces has been seen in Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces foiled the plan of the terrorists and seized the IED. Know what is the whole matter.

