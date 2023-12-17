trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699775
Big decision of police on infiltration in Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Sagar Sharma, who broke into the Parliament security, has made a big revelation. Sagar told that the plan regarding smoke can was made later. Earlier there was a plan to set oneself on fire outside the Parliament. The legal noose is being tightened against each and every accused who broke into the security of the Parliament.

