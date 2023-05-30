NewsVideos
Big disclosure in Delhi murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Delhi Sakshi Murder: On Monday, a case of murder of a 16-year-old minor girl named Sakshi came to light in Delhi's Shahbad area. There has been a big disclosure in this matter. Sources say that Sahil had a fight with Sakshi on Saturday. There was a dispute over talking to another boy.

