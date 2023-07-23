trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639304
Big disclosure in Sachin's interrogation in Seema Haider case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
According to sources, there have been major revelations in the interrogation of Sachin Meena. Sachin told that he met Seema for the first time in Nepal. Both stayed in Kathmandu from 10 March to 17 March. Sachin first came to Kathmandu.
