Big disclosure of terrorist conspiracy before Amarnath Yatra!

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
Pakistan is plotting to disturb the Amarnath Yatra. Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting is going on regarding the yatra. This big meeting is being held regarding the safety of passengers.

